HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Now that we are in the thick of winter, many are turning up the heat, which can cause you to burn through cold hard cash quickly.
Experts say the average American spends $1,500 a year to keep their home warm.
However, the folks from Real Simple Magazine have some advice when it comes to saving money.
First, have your furnace serviced. It typically costs about $100, but if can save money in the long run to get ahead of potentially costly repairs.
Second, insulate the home and check for drafts.
People can buy inexpensive draft blockers or even put plastic on windows. While it’s not pretty, it works to keep the heat in and the cold out.
Another tip is to lower your thermostat. Experts suggest setting it at 68 degrees during the day and 60 degrees at night.
They also say smart thermostats, which can help you regulate that temp, can save 20 percent on your monthly bill.
A fourth tip is don’t be fooled by alternative heating sources. Fireplaces and space heaters aren’t that efficient when it comes to heating the whole home, and chimneys can allow a lot of cold air to sneak in.
Number five – a humidifier can help. Experts said that’s because moist air feels warmer than dry air.
Lastly, see if your provider offers budget billing. This won’t help people save money but will help you budget and plan accordingly.
