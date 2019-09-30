(WFSB) – If you have some things you need to buy, now may be the time to act.
During the month of October there are several items that you can save money on.
A lot of people don’t know that every month there are certain things that go on sale, and Bethany Holler of brickseek.com explains if you know what to look for during that month, you can save big money.
October is National Pizza Month, so look at your local pizzerias or those national chains like Dominos and Pizza Hut who will take advantage of the face they know it’s National Pizza Month.
Some will roll our really good promotions like buy one pizza, get one free.
There are a lot of food items going on sale in October because it’s also National Seafood Month.
“I am from Maryland, so we are known for our crabs. I’m excited that the seafood aisle in your store is going to go on sale. Everything from shrimp, crabs, lobster, scallops,” Holler said.
October is getting us into that holiday mindset, so there will likely be some savings on baking essentials like chocolate chips, pie crusts, fillings, and canned pumpkin.
For moms and dads, it’s a great month to shop too.
“A lot of the toy aisle is your big box retailers like Walmart and Target are going to start going on clearance. They’re going to start moving out a lot of their current inventory to clear our shelf space and make room for what they’re brining in for especially the holidays,” Holler said.
Holler said you can expect to see some really good quality toys being marked downs 50 to 75 percent, which is great for early Christmas shopping.
To find more deals, click here.
