(WFSB) -- Summer is winding down, but there are plenty of hot deals to take advantage of this month.
If you know what to buy in September, you can save a ton of money.
First up, you can save money on mattresses.
“Aside from Memorial Day, the best time of year to buy one is Labor Day,” said Bethany Hollers, who works for brickseek.com, which tracks sales all year long.
Local retailers and mattress stores often offer freebies, like a bed frame or box frame.
Hollers said it’s also a great time to buy plane tickets.
“Around Thanksgiving time, Christmas time, it’s always cheapest, about eight weeks before departure date, so right about now, look for deals on flights if you’re going to travel at any point during the winter, especially those busy travel times,” she said.
Next on the list are Apple products. This is the time of year that they unveil their new products.
“September is the time to start looking for older versions of iPhones, and iPads and Air Pods starting to go on sale. You can expect that to pick up as we get closer to holiday time. Stores are wanting to clear out real estate space of that older models, to encourage you to buy them off their shelves they will discount those,” Hollers said
Lastly, now is the time to stock up on school supplies for next year.
“I always say buy now for later, stock up now for later, they want to get those out the door, all those huge displays full of markers and crayons they want to get those out the door,” she said.
You can save 75 to 90 percent on those clearance items.
