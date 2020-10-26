(WFSB) - Retirement brings about a whole host of new financial topics to tackle, and one of the most confusing is Medicare.
As of Oct. 26, it was open enrollment time and there were some big changes this year that could impact those who collect.
“There are huge differences from plans to plans,” said Dylan Cowen, Cowen Tax Advisory Group.
Cowen’s job is to help people navigate those differences.
“It’s been keeping me busy,” he said.
This year, there are a few big changes, including to one of the most popular plans.
Folks who become eligible for Medicare on or after Jan. 1, 2020 can no longer purchase “Plan F.”
“Which was always the most popular plan, and that’s because it covered everything from the first dollar, day one, you go to a doctor, a hospital, everything is covered,” Cowen said. “That plan is no longer for sale anymore. However, it opened the opportunity for people to join ‘Plan G,’ which saves on average $500 -$1000 a year.”
Cowen said now is the time to have a conversation about whether people should switch.
Also, certain plans will now make insulin much cheaper.
“A few different ones, not all companies, but a few different ones that are going to begin covering insulin at a $35 copay,” Cowen explained, “which is very, very significant because many of my clients have paid huge amounts of money for insulin over their years on Medicare and this will be a tremendous discount for them.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of COVID questions.
The good news is Medicare covers testing, treatments, and the vaccine when it’s available. However, people will still want to double check that their doctors are in the network.
“You want to make sure that your providers, that you want to go to for those treatments, will be covered by your plan,” Cowen said.
This can all be a lot to take in, if a person is new to Medicare.
Cowen said if a person is coming up on his or her 65th birthday, it’s time to start planning.
“If you don’t apply 3 months before your 65th birthday, there may be penalties if you don’t have employer coverage,” he said.
If people want to make changes to their plan, now is the time when you can do that.
Open enrollment runs through Dec. 7, so there are a few weeks left.
