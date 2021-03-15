(WFSB) - So many kids were learning from home during this pandemic, which meant many parents also became tutors and teachers to help with remote learning.
Experts said one of the most important things to teach kids may not be something they learn in school: It’s how to handle money.
There are five books that can help.
“I think that you can start engaging in the conversation with kids as early as 3, 4, 5 years old,” said Alison Silverstein, CEO, Kindfund, a smartphone app that helps children save.
Even if parents don’t like talking about money, doing it early and often with your kids can set them up for success, according to Silverstein.
“KidFund is a simple free app for kids where parents can create a savings account for their kids and fund it through their social network,” Silverstein explained.
Silverstein said reading books is also a great way to foster conversation and spark interest.
“When we talk about what money is and how it works, actually the old standby Dr. Seuss One Cent, Two Cents, Old Cent, New Cents gives an unbelievable background on banking,” she said.
The Berenstain Bears' The Trouble with Money can teach kids about entrepreneurship.
“There's a big issue of what things cost and how easy it is to go through money,” Silverstein said. “Alexander, Who Used to Be Rich Last Sunday by Judith Viorst is a great book and it's about Alexander. His grandparents give him a dollar and he just sees the world as his oyster. He could get so many different things and as he actually goes and tries to spend it, it becomes a much more challenging to actually have enough money to buy anything.”
Rock Brock and the Savings Shock teaches about compounding interest and how saving can really add up.
“There are twin boys whose grandmother tells them that she'll give them a dollar every week but she'll also match their savings each week,” Silverstein said. “So, for ten weeks of summer, and at the end of the summer, one twin spends his dollar every week. He gets wax lips and he gets hip clips and he gets whatever he gets. And the other kid saves it. And at the end of ten weeks, he has $512.”
The fifth book gives a lesson about money and morals.
“A Bike Like Sergio's,” Silverstein said. “And these books talk very poignantly about the concept of material desire and the concept that not everybody has the same resources as others.”
All of the books may teach parents a thing or two as well.
