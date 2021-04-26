(WFSB) – Money Monday is showing you ways to improve your life financially.
This month is Financial Literacy Month, which experts say can be an opportunity to teach children some valuable lessons about money.
Channel 3 has some tips on how to start the conversation.
There’s no blueprint for teaching young kids about money, but two moms want children to be fluent in finance, so they started “Benjamin Talks” to educate and empower children to create a solid foundation to spend and save successfully.
“Studies show kids as young as three understand value and by the age of seven, most children develop a relationship with money, most of that modeled by parents or caregivers,” said Carissa Jordan, co-founder.
That’s why the moms say it’s so important to have the cash conversation early and often.
They recommend starting around the age of five. The moms also developed the “Benji Bank” to show kids how to save responsibly, spend, and give the money they earn.
“The allowance is really the best tool to learn about money, so just like how kids can’t learn how to play soccer without a ball, they can’t learn about money without interacting and handling money,” said Nikki Boulukos, co-founder.
As for how much? It really depends on the family.
Jordan and Boulukos say some will give a dollar per year, or a five-year-old may earn $5 a week, and some may give a set amount to each child, but any amount is enough for them to learn because it allows parents to talk about budgeting.
“Finding little money moments to include them in, so whether it’s narrating as you spend, using the allowance to help them understand basic budgeting,” Boulukos said.
Benjamin Talks also advocates for teaching about delayed gratification and mindful spending, priceless lessons that can help children be financially fit when they grow up.
