(WFSB) - Through the worst of the pandemic, we have seen the best in people come out.
So many people, including those behind a unique project, have stepped up to help those who are struggling.
Money expert Alaya Linton of HopeAndCents.com teaches people how to be smart with their money.
When the pandemic hit, those lessons got even more challenging.
“This pandemic has impacted people in many different ways,” Linton said. “So, people I have counseled, and people within my community, many people were furloughed or laid off.”
As many struggled to make ends meet, she learned about the $1k Project.
The $1k Project matches a family in need with a donor who gives them a $1,000 a month, for three months.
“The idea was really just to provide cash, like quick assistance without a lot of the delay and channels that is typically required,” Linton said. “Just to get assistance in the hands of those who need it the most.”
The $1k Project is based on connections, so a person or business can nominate someone in need.
When Linton found out, she shared it on her blog. She also nominated a client who has special needs children and recently found out she needed to leave her home.
“I think when you’re in a position, when you’re in need many times you don’t know where to go for help,” she said. “Or where you went for help didn’t apply enough assistance and sometimes you’re left with not knowing what to do and where to go.”
So far, the project has helped 800 families, which adds up to about $2.5 million.
