(WFSB) – As the holidays draw nearer, shoppers are still looking for a great deal on their gifts. Even though black Friday has come and gone, there are some easy ways you can save this holiday season.
“We are seeing those prices lower than black Friday or cyber-Monday so there are absolutely still savings, discounts, and deals to be had,” says Bethany Hollers of Brick Seek.
She says one of the easiest ways to save is to use a cash back site, like Rakuten or Top Cash Back.
“It’s just a shopping portal. They are partnered with dozens of retailers online and in store. You start your shopping journey at one of these cash back sites, you choose your retailer which redirects you to that retailer’s website, and you get a percentage back of your total purchase,” says Hollers.
She continues, “you are going to be doing your shopping anyway, you start at this cash back site you get 10, 15, 20% back.”
One of Holler’s favorite ways to save that she says works almost every time, is to leave your online shopping cart. If you’re on a site, add the things you want to your cart, then when it comes time to check out, close out of the site.
“Often times within a few days you’ll receive an email from the retailer encouraging you to finish your purchase. Maybe it’s a code for free shipping or we noticed you left some items in your cart, here’s 10% off in order to entice you,” says Hollers.
She also says retailers will also often give first time customers a special code, so by switching your browser to incognito or private mode, or you could get a code.
“Shopping in that private mode may trigger a pop-up box saying welcome to our website here is 15% off your purchase. Versus if you were shopping, and you shop there regularly, maybe you wouldn’t get that offer,” says Hollers.
Lastly, stores want you to follow them on social media. So check out their Facebook or Instagram for special sales.
