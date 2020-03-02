(WFSB) -- While we’re still weeks away from the tax filing deadline on April 15, now is the time to get organized.
For anyone thinking about hiring someone to do their taxes this year, there are some things to keep in mind.
Dennis Cole, managing partner of Beers, Hamerman, Cohen, and Burger helped break down some tips for people before they file.
"The number one thing is to get someone who's credentialed,” Cole said, adding that people can hire a CPA. “There's also enrolled agents, AES. It tells you there's someone who's qualified."
You'll also want someone who's available to you throughout the year.
If you get a notice from the IRS, "a CPA office and an enrolled agent office will be there all the time,” Cole said.
Next, consider how much it'll cost you.
"With CPAs and enrolled agents, they're all over the place. We're a very high-end firm, we have higher rates because we have a higher tax knowledge. We will take more sophisticated tax returns,” Cole said.
Third, Cole says you’ll want to know risk aversion.
"I always tell people, I’m not just selling them tax prep, but I’m selling them peace of mind,” Cole said. “Everything I’ve done is completely defensible and they aren't going to have any changes to it."
Also, file as early as possible.
"The earlier it comes in, the better off it is for us,” Cole said. "I always tell my clients, if I don't have it by April 1, there is a possibility they'll going to go on extension. That's because there are only so many hours in the day."
Lastly, organization is key.
"We call it a ‘shoe box full of stuff’ and it's just all over the place. Well, that means it takes more time for us to prepare, and all we have our time to bill, so if they're better organized, they're going to save money themselves because we'll spend less time on it and there's way to minimize what's coming out of their pocket,” Cole said.
