(WFSB) – As the country begins to reopen, many may be thinking about a long-awaited vacation this summer.
House rentals are becoming more popular during this pandemic, as some people prefer to have their own space.
There are three things you need to know if you’re planning to book a stay soon.
Vacation rentals can be really great options, especially during the pandemic. Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Director Editor of Travel and Leisure Magazine, says that’s why it’s becoming so popular.
“This gives you an option to have a change of scenery while having your own private home,” Ruggiero said.
You could make some costly mistakes, so there’s ways to avoid them.
The first way is to do your research on the location.
“It’s really important to communicate with the host beforehand, ask them exactly where their home is and look it up on Google Maps so you can understand exactly where it is. And you don’t want to judge a home on photos alone. They can be deceiving, there is lighting and angles,” Ruggiero said.
You should also know what you will be able to do in the place you are visiting.
“Are masks required? Is outdoor dining allowed? Can you walk into a store? What’s open and what is okay to do during this situation,” Ruggiero said.
The second tip is to know the rules of your rental and share them with those vacationing with you.
“Many vacation rentals are used for group vacations and it can be difficult to make sure people are following along. Send it out ahead of time, make sure everyone is briefed,” Ruggiero said. “You will not be allowed to have parties, especially during COVID, there are very strict rules on how many people you can have in a rental. Also, every rental is different in terms of what is expects of you when you live. They may expect you to run the dishwasher, strip the beds, put the laundry in the washing machine, so you want to pay attention to exactly what is expected.”
Lastly, know the cancellation policies, which is especially important during an unpredictable pandemic.
“We are seeing everyone from airlines to hotels to vacation rentals changing their cancellation policies because of COVID, because lots of places understand things can change at the last minute. Places can go to higher tiers, you can get sick, so you want to be careful when you’re booking to know exactly what the cancellation policy is and to abide by that to avoid having to pay major fees or cancelling,” Ruggiero said.
Ruggiero says AirBNB, VRBO, Turnkey, and booking.com, which are all great options to find a rental, will all likely have different policies.
