(WFSB) – Did you know you could save money shopping, just by knowing when to buy the things you need.
Sales are cyclical, and if you spend a little time learning the trends, you’ll end up spending less.
It’s money-saving expert Bethany Hollars’ job to find way to spend less.
“It’s a habit that becomes engrained and you can’t go back,” Hollars said.
She says educating yourself on when is the right time to buy something can add up to saving big bucks.
“Once you become more informed as about that stuff, there are sale cycles, don’t buy it now, wait,” Hollars said.
So, what should you buy in March?
Exercise equipment.
“Retailers are looking to clear out their leftover stock of that big bulky fitness equipment that’s left over from people’s New Year’s resolutions of weight loos and they want to get that stuff out of their stores,” Hollars said.
It’s also a good time to stock up on frozen food.
“They want to get you in their door to do their other shopping, so they are going to offer great sales in that freezer section,” Hollars said.
You’ll also find travel deals.
“It’s the best time of year to find great savings on cruises. You might be able to find discounted rates. You might be able to find special officers like buy one ticket, get one free or find a lot of amenities or perks thrown in. Maybe a free room upgrade, or if there is a casino, maybe credits to play there,” Hollars said.
If you aren’t traveling because of the pandemic, keep this in mind for next March, and in the meantime, grab some luggage.
“You can expect steep discounts. Sometimes 50 to 75 percent as those older models are being clearance out. Those big box stores and department stores are going to be your best bet for finding those great deals, especially with those department stores you can stack a store coupon with an offer to make the sales eve better,” Hollars said.
Hollars says before you buy anything, you should always research when it typically goes on sale because the more you educate yourself as a consumer, the more you can save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.