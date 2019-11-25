HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many people will be heading to the grocery store this week to get ready to prepare that Thanksgiving feast.
Experts say feeding a family of 10 will cost just under $50 this year, but there are some ways you can save at the grocery store.
“The most important thing about grocery shopping is always make your list before you go,” said Kallie Branciforte, who runs the But First, Coffee blog.
She said just a few minutes of prep work can save her time and money.
“I’ll save everywhere from 20 to 35 percent on my grocery bill every week,” Branciforte said.
When you’re making the list, she said, always shop with the store flyer and know what items are on sale.
The American Farm Bureau says turkey prices are the lowest since 2010, but it still pays to compare prices at different grocery stores.
Some stores even offer a free or discounted turkey when you spend a certain amount of money on other food.
When it comes to all the fixings, “especially with produce, it’s always great to shop with the seasons,” Branciforte said.
More savings could be at your fingertips, since many stores have their own apps where shoppers can clip coupons.
There are also third-party apps like Checkout 51 and Ibotta, where you just upload your receipt and get cash back for items you’re already buying.
For example, this week on Ibotta, you can get money back on things like cream cheese, flour, ham and frozen pies.
So, the bottom line is, spending a little extra time, could save you a little extra money.
“A lot of it comes down to a balance of cost vs convenience,” Branciforte said.
