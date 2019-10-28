(WFSB) -- It's that time of year where folks are starting their holiday shopping.
For those who are looking to get a head-start on their list, there are a lot of ways to save in November.
Bethany Hollers with Brickseek.com said many people might not know that there are certain items that go on sale every month.
“So, in November there are quite a few things that are going to go on sale because November is the month of Black Friday and Cyber Monday and that’s going to attribute to a lot of the savings we can find,” Hollers said.
First up are kitchen appliances, with core kitchen appliance essentials, like instant pots and Keurig’s.
“Retailers want you to come into their stores and get all the holiday shopping done,” Hollers said.
She added that last year, instant pots went as low as $59, and Keurig’s were as low as $50 in some stores.
“It’s a great time if you can’t wait for that Black Friday shopping, time to load up on some very cheaply priced kitchen appliances,” Hollers said.
While you’re cashing in on those kitchen sales, it’s also a good time to buy cookware sets for yourself or as a gift.
“Last year again, we saw savings at department stores like Macy’s and Kohl's there was a 14-piece Rachael Ray cookware set 70% off, priced at $90. Or we saw Pioneer Woman that line of cookware which is carried at Walmart, very popular, we saw that priced down to $60. A lot of times the retailers will roll out a special pattern that’s only available during the holidays or throw in extra pieces into the set so it’s a great time to get some added value,” Hollers said.
It’s also that time of the year when turkeys are on sale.
Hollers said "46 million turkeys are consumed in this country alone for Thanksgiving. Look at your grocery stores for some great savings there. Most grocery stores, most of them nowadays, will run a promotion if you spend a certain amount of money leading up to that holiday and you’ll get a free turkey."
She goes on to say that “turkeys freeze wonderfully, so a great savings tip is to stock up while they are priced super low. Put it in your freezer, and Christmas is another time when we consume a lot of them, so save it for next month and you'll double your savings.”
When people think about Black Friday, they think electronic deals.
“Honestly, for many of the electronics, laptops, tablets, video game consoles, Black Friday is the best time of year to find savings on the core essentials for electronics. Look on the first page of those sale circulars, your Black Friday ads, those are going to be your best savings and the biggest discounts,” Hollers said.
Those savings will also continue on Cyber Monday, she said, and even into the next month.
“Retailers are going to keep their electronics department on markdown and on sale to try to get you through the doors. They want you to do the rest of your Christmas shopping at their store as well. So it’s a great time to save on electronics,” she said.
