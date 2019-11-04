HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows one in four people taking prescription drugs say they struggle to pay for them.
“We hear from people all the time about problems with the cost of medication,” said Dr. Richard Sagall.
However, there are some simple steps patients can take that can add up to big savings.
Sagall works with Needymeds.org, which has hundreds of ways people can save, including pharmaceutical patient assistance programs.
“These programs give prescriptions away for free for people who cannot afford them,” Sagall said.
Patients have to register to become involved in the programs, which are for people who do not have insurance.
Sagall also suggests looking into drug discount cards, some of which can offer discounts up to 80 percent.
He also says it pays to shop around, because different pharmacies will have different prices.
“We’ve seen prices vary by hundreds of dollars for the same medication, so it makes a big difference if you shop around and call different pharmacies,” Sagall said.
Also, big box stores aren’t always the cheapest.
If you have insurance, co-pay cards can help offset the cost, or you can just pay cash, which sometimes means a savings.
“You can go outside your insurance. You do not have to use your insurance, it may be cheaper to pay cash. I’ve been told this occurs 10 to 20 percent of the time. And again, talk to the pharmacist it never hurts to ask the pharmacist, [and ask] is this the cheapest price for the medication,” Sagall said.
He adds that patients should always ask the pharmacist for a lower price.
“Until recently there were certain insurance programs that tied the pharmacist’s hands and they could not offer a cheaper price. If a patient brought it up, they could discuss it. So now, for private insurance, they can bring it up, and for Medicare starting next year they can bring it up,” Sagall said.
Doctors say generics are also a cheaper option, and if you can afford it, Sagall says you can save if you buy a 90-day supply rather than a 60-day supply.
See the study from Kaiser Family Foundation here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.