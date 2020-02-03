HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Everyone has different habits when it comes to spending and saving.
Since knowledge is power, knowing what they are can help people change their habits for the better.
There is at tool that can tell you what type of money personality you have.
Faye Griffiths-Smith, a financial educator at the University of Connecticut extension, has her students take the America Saves quiz.
“I think it can be an eyeopener,” Griffiths-Smith said.
Answering just six questions can provide valuable information into whether you’re a savvy saver who prioritizes banking your money, a super shopper who takes pride in finding a good deal, an idealistic investor who wants their money to work for them, or even a big spender, who buys whatever, whenever.
“I like it because it can be a good and fun way to start a difficult conversation in how people manage money,” Griffiths-Smith said. “The questions are asking people about things like in certain situations in regards to spending would you be a person who is perhaps more spontaneous in your choices, or are you a planner.”
Also, being aware of your money habits and financial flaws can help set you on a better path.
The quiz also encourages you to take the America Savings Pledge, which allows you to set goals for yourself. You can even sign up for text or email reminders to stay strong so you can achieve them.
“It helps them know, kind of consider how they are managing money, how their values influence their behavior and it also gives people a chance to think,” Griffiths-Smith said.
To take the money personality quiz, click here.
