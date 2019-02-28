LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Vaping among high school students is on the rise.
The statistics has led one Connecticut school to install vaping monitors, which alerts administrators if teens are puffing away.
If students smoke their e-cigarette or vaping pen inside a Litchfield school, they will be caught.
It's a way to keep students healthy and deter them from vaping.
It almost looks like a smoke detector, but it's really a vaping monitor.
These devices have recently been installed at Wamogo Regional High School in Litchfield.
“Throughout the last couple years, vaping has been a huge problem throughout the nation and most recently, labeled as an epidemic,” said Sabin Loveland, principal at Wamogo Regional High School.
Principal Sabin Loveland took a proactive approach.
He saw the idea in some New York schools, called them and pitch the idea to his superintendent.
It was approved, and the devices were installed over winter break.
“We wanted to do what we can do to address it and not just with the vaping monitors that were installed over winter recess but with counseling services and training behind the dangers of vaping,” said Loveland.
For $10,000, there are 12 vaping monitors in every bathroom and locker room in the school.
They're installed on the ceiling and when a student vapes, it alerts administrators.
“It senses the vaping particles that come from the devices so if students are vaping in the bathrooms, it alerts us through an email and a text and we are able to respond and be aware of the incident,” Loveland said.
When that alert is sent, the teen is enrolled in counseling services.
It's a way to keep students from vaping completely.
“The support we've gotten from the BOE and our whole school community, parents has been phenomenal and has allowed us to put a program like this in place,” said Loveland.
The data from these devices is stored and administrators are able to look back at it to see if there has been an increase.
They've seen more of a decrease in vaping since these have been installed.
