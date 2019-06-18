MEDFORD, MA (CNN) -- It was a terrifying threat that a couple in Massachusetts never saw coming.
A snake slithered into their home and bit their 9-month-old baby.
Thankfully, the baby boy will be okay, but the family said an experience like this was the last thing they expected.
In the 26 years that Jenna Lees-Rolfe lived in Australia, she never had a snake get inside her home.
As kids, they're taught what to do if one of the country's many deadly snakes bite them.
That training kicked in Saturday morning at her home in Medford.
"I saw a five-foot-long snake right there next to him and I screamed,” she said.
Jenna was making breakfast when the snake came out from under her fridge.
It bit her 9-month-old son James as he played.
“Terrified, I didn't know if it was poisonous or not so the last thing you want near your child is a snake,” Lees-Rolfe said.
Animal control told the family the snake most likely went through the garage and worked its way upstairs through some of the pipes.
Animal control told them it was a milk snake.
A friend who is a doctor made sure the baby was okay.
“He has no signs of any kind of poison his bite had zero inflammation,” Lees-Rolfe said.
