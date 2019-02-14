TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Several months of investigating the sale of heroin and fentanyl led police to arrest a man in Torrington.
They said 53-year-old Hansel Schneider faced a judge on Monday after his arrest on Feb 1.
Torrington police's narcotics unit said it executed a search warrant at a home on Mountain Avenue.
There, investigators said they found about 400 bags of fentanyl.
Schneider was charged with possession with intent to sell and possession in a school zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.