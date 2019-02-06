MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A terminated cafeteria worker in Montville turned herself in to the police department this week after being charged with risk of injury to a child.
Police said 53-year-old Ricarla Horsley allegedly pushed a fourth-grader onto the floor when he was sitting at a cafeteria table.
Horsley was fired after the incident last March at the Charles Murphy School.
Police didn’t learn about the incident until last month when the unidentified child and his mother made a request for a police report and discovered there wasn’t one.
Horsley is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.
