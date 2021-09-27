MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – School leaders are responding following an incident at a Friday night football game in Manchester between East Catholic and Montville.
Members of the Montville cheerleading team claim they dealt with racist comments after East Catholic won in a close game.
In a statement, the Montville superintendent of schools said “Based upon the serious nature of accounts we have received regarding the incident which occurred at Friday night’s football game against East Catholic (which was hosted at East Catholic), I have requested that CIAC conduct an external investigation. CIAC has appointed an investigator to gather the evidence necessary to gain a complete understanding of the event.”
East Catholic’s president also issued a statement on Monday saying they have zero tolerance for “derisive or unkind words or behavior directed at fellow students or students from other schools.”
The statement went on to say “We continue to investigate issues raised at last Friday’s football game against Montville High School and, while we do not believe anything inappropriate was said, we take this matter seriously and have met with our student body today to reiterate our Student Code of Conduct and the behavioral expectations we have for our students. We have been in contact with the CIAC and will cooperate with any next steps, and I ask if anyone has information which would assist in our investigation, please feel free to share it with me.”
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) said it has been in contact with both schools and has offered its assistance and will help investigate.
