MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - State police officially released the identities of two people who they said were murdered by their grandson in Montville.
Troopers said John and Gertrude Piscezek, 76 and 77 years old, were found dead in their home on Morgan Street Monday.
The medical examiner ruled both deaths as homicides.
Marcus Fisher, 18, the couple's grandson, was identified as the suspect and faced a judge on Tuesday.
He was charged with two counts of murder, murder with special circumstances and second-degree attempt to commit arson.
According to the arrest warrant, Fisher, who is originally from Minnesota, got into an argument with John Piscezek and it ended with the stabbings.
The documents said Fisher admitted to the killings.
