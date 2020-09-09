MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Montville’s four volunteer fire companies are collecting disaster relief supplies to aid the victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Cleaning supplies and bleach, along with tarps are being requested and dropped off at the fire companies, before heading to the new Iberia fire department in Louisiana.
“Shipman’s Fire Equipment in Waterford immediately stepped up. Blais Transport in Salem offered a team of drivers and a truck and a trailer, and from there we’ve been collecting for the past bunch of days,” said Steven Frischling, of Chesterfield Fire Company.
The shipment is expected to leave Thursday night.
Each of Montville’s four fire stations will be accepting donations through Sept. 9.
Items requested for the disaster relief efforts include:
- Bottled Water (Cases or Pallets)
- Recovery Clean Up Supplies (Contractor trash bags, cleaning solution,
- brooms, heavy duty scouring gloves, tarps)
- Bug Spray
- Bar Oil for chainsaws
The four Fire Stations accepting donations are:
Montville Fire Co 1
77 Route 163
Uncasville, CT 06382
Mohegan Fire Company
2029 Norwich-New London Turnpike
Uncasville, CT 06382
Chesterfield Fire Company
1606 Hartford-New London Turnpike
Oakdale, CT 06370
Oakdale Fire Department
444 Chapel Hill Rd
Oakdale, CT 06370
