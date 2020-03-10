MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested after being accused of hitting a juvenile with a belt dozens of times, causing serious bruising.
Jose Morales is accused of hitting a juvenile female on March 2.
In an arrest warrant, police said Morales looking through the victim’s phone and saw a picture of a boy. When Morales asked who it was, the victim said it was her boyfriend.
The victim then told police Morales returned to her room with a folded belt and started striking the victim. The victim was struck on her arm and midsection.
Police said a witness entered the victim’s room and Morales kept hitting the victim with the belt between 50 and 60 times.
The witness then started punching Morales, which caused him to stop hitting the victim.
School employees noticed the bruises on the victim and asked her to go to the nurse. The victim lied to the nurse, saying the bruises were from falling in a bathtub.
The nurse advised the victim that she needed to report the bruises and the victim stated, “Oh please don’t, it’s only going to make it worse,” according to the arrest warrant.
When police questioned Morales, he said the victim had been giving him some trouble and he found out the victim had been kissing boys at school, which is why he punished her.
Morales was charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.
He was held on a $150,000 bond.
The victim is being cared for by a relative at an undisclosed location.
