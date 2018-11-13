WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man from Montville has been arrested for the stabbing and shooting of a man in Windham last month.
According to state police, 20-year-old Alexander Santana was arrested on Saturday.
Troopers were called to Bricktop Road in Windham back on Oct. 16.
According to arrest documents, neighbors reported a disturbance in an apartment that was followed by a gunshot.
State police said when they arrived, they found a man who had been both shot and stabbed.
Before he was flown to Hartford Hospital, the victim told troopers on the scene that Santana was the person responsible.
After a lengthy investigation, state police said they obtained an arrest warrant affidavit for Santana.
Saturday morning, two search and seizure warrants were executed in Montville related to the case.
As a result Santana was found and arrested.
Troopers charged him with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, second-degree threatening, first-degree robbery, carrying a firearm without a permit, criminal use of a firearm, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.
He was held on a $300,000 bond.
