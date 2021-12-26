(WFSB) – Connecticut State Police made an arrest after a woman from Boston died in an ATV crash in Montville.
Back in July, officers were dispatched to Derry Hill Road and Massapeag Road to investigate an all-terrain vehicle collision.
After an investigation, police determined a 29-year-old man from Montville was driving with the 32-year-old woman from Boston.
The man lost control of the ATV after failing to make a right-hand curve in the road. The ATV struck a utility pole guy wire which stopped the ATV and ejected both the driver and the passenger.
According to police the passenger was not wearing a helmet and struck a tree next to the utility pole. This resulted in a fatal injury.
Police inspected the ATV and discovered multiple warning labels on the ATV. According to police, the labels warned against using the ATV on a highway or with a passenger.
Police say the ATV did not have a passenger’s seat, and the passenger did not have any safety equipment on.
As a result of the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant and arrested the driver. The 29-year-old had a set bail of $100,000.
The man was charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to drive right, prohibited manner of ATV while under the influence, and operating an ATV on a public highway.
