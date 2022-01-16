(WFSB) - Montville Police were called to Horton Cove early Sunday morning.
When police arrived on scene, they found a deer stuck on the ice.
According to officers, every time the deer would try to get up, it would slip and fall.
Officers Fazzino and Michaels were the officers who responded to the call.
“I didn’t think we’d be able to do much, but we grabbed a kayak to get across a short amount of slush. Then walked out on this brisk 3 ° morning. The deer eventually fell/slid its way to solid ground,” says an officer at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.