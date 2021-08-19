Superintendent Laurie Pallin spoke with Channel 3 about Montville Public Schools' start to the year.

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Montville students are gearing up for their first day of school.

Superintendent Laurie Pallin spoke with Channel 3 about Montville Public Schools' start to the year.

An interview happened at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Montville Public Schools said it would closely follow all state executive orders along with guidance from the Department of Public Health with regard to COVID-19.

The first day of school for the district is Aug. 30.

helen14256
This is great news! Finally, my child will start going to school and will meet new children and make friends.

