MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A school bus crash on I-395 in Montville sent 11 students to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
State police said the crash happened between exits 5 and 6. The Dept. of Transportation reports the right lane closed in the area.
Waterford fire officials said 37 students were on board.
Police said no serious injuries were reported, however the Montville mayor said 11 students were transported to the hospital.
