MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A Montville police sergeant was arrested and charged with DUI following a crash that happened back in September.
Michael Pelletier, 33, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Routes 138 and 164 on Sept. 15.
According to arrest documents, Pelletier struck the back of a pickup truck.
The woman behind the wheel of the truck was not hurt.
She reported that Pelletier was erratically driving and struck a mailbox before the crash, the documents stated.
State police reported that the weather conditions were clear and the roads were dry.
Troopers determined that Pelletier's blood alcohol content level was .24, which is above the legal limit of .08.
Pelletier was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.
