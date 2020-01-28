MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A Montville student is being monitored after presenting symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus.
School officials said a student at Saint Bernard School in Montville traveled to China over Christmas break, returning on January 6.
On Monday, the student reported symptoms of a respiratory infection. The student was screened by a doctor, then admitted to a hospital for observation and testing.
Parents were notified in a letter that the school is erring on the side of caution, writing "initial tests do not show the presence of the coronavirus, and the student is not and will not be in school under medical clearance is given."
"We'd never risk the safety of the kids and if there were a real issue, we'd cancel school. But I felt rather than let rumors circulate, we thought we'd reach out to parents and give them the facts," said Don Macrino, Headmaster at St. Bernard School.
Macrino adds a complete health screening takes 24 to 48 hours, however, initial tests do not indicate the coronavirus.
Channel 3 also learned Lyme/Old Lyme canceled a trip to China in April all out of safety concerns.
