MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A Christmas tree that grows in Montville has suddenly become controversial.
The Roderick family fist started decorating a Christmas tree for the holidays 20 years ago when they wanted to bring joy to the town they love.
In March, that whole theme changed to honoring first responders.
The native grown 15-foot tall tree stands out at the entry ramp to I-395 southbound from Route 163. It’s decorated with Christmas bulbs, a star, as well as toy firetrucks and shiny handcuffs to honor police officers and first responders.
“They’re 50 cent handcuffs I found at the dollar stare and to me they look like tinsel,” said Jeff Roderick.
Jeff Roderick and his daughter Theresa have been decorating the tree for two decades, changing the theme in March.
“When you see the hearts and you see the “thank you’s” on people’s doors and in their yards and of course on the tree, we know that warm feeling, thank you, because we know how hard these people have worked,” said Theresa Quibble.
Critics on social media say the handcuffs were insensitive, proof of a police state, in light of ongoing protests against police brutality.
“It’s unfortunate that somebody had to take what we love, and the town obviously loves and turn it into something negative when that obviously isn’t what it meant at all,” Quibble said.
On Facebook, others applauded their work. BJ Barboza wrote, “They should keep it up.”
“It’s upsetting to me. All I meant was thank you very much for you first responders who are on the front lines dealing with this,” Roderick said.
Connecticut Department of Transportation spokesperson Kevin Nursick tells Eyewitness News the tree stands on state property adding, “The tree is not a traffic hazard or a maintenance issue for the Department and there are no plans to remove.”
Montville Mayor Ron McDaniel said in a statement, “I understand that people are very sensitive and there are a lot of raw emotions out there on many levels, but this tree has a history of being a beacon of holiday blessings and now serves as an honor to all our first responders.”
“It’s a tribute to thee town, it has been now, it’s a tribute to the first responders,” Roderick said.
The DOT nor the town have plans to remove the decorations.
Roderick says they’ll continue to plan and decorate the tree because it’s been a tradition.
