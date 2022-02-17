WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A moose is loose in Litchfield County.
Winchester police said they spotted a moose hanging out on Thursday morning.
"It's not every day you see a wild moose hanging out by the side of the road," the Winchester Police Department posted to social media. "Just remember, wild animals are still wild and we advise that you do not approach them."
Police also warned people that if they stop to look or take a photo, they need to pull their vehicle off the road and not stop in the middle of it, no matter the speed limit.
"Be aware and drive safe," police said.
