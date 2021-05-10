MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A moose has been strolling its way through the Town of Mansfield.
Several Channel 3 viewers sent in video of the animal, including some footage of it venturing through the University of Connecticut campus, over the weekend.
According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the moose population has been growing in neighboring Massachusetts for some time.
It was only a matter of time before that extended into Connecticut.
It said annual sightings of cows and calves since 2000 have grown.
The current population in Connecticut is estimated to be about 100 animals.
More information about moose in Connecticut can be found on DEEP's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.