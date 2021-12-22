ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - Route 6 in Andover is back on following a deadly crash.
It happened around 11:15 Wednesday morning near Route 87 (Jonathan Trumbull Highway) and Lake Road.
State Police say a 1990 Honda Accord was heading west when it suddenly went into the opposite lane as it was trying to negotiate a curve, colliding head-on with a 2020 Toyota Sienna.
The driver of the Accord was transported to an area hospital, where they later died.
Investigators identified the driver Wednesday evening as Andrew Moore, 44, of Moosup.
State Police said that the driver of the Sienna was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the State Police barracks in Colchester at 860-465-5400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.