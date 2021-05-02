BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to investigate a crash over the weekend involving two mopeds.
According to Bristol Police Lt. Moskowitz, the crash occurred around 3:45 Saturday afternoon at Rockwell Park.
One of the drivers, a teen, wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center to be treated for a non-life threatening head injury.
He remains in stable condition at this time.
The other driver, also a teen, was not injured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.