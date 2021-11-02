STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Two buildings on the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus were evacuated on Tuesday.
UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said fire crews had to put out a small moped fire outside around noon.
A student was credited for spotting the fire and pulling an alarm.
The McHugh Hall and the Student Union were evacuated as a precaution.
No one was hurt, according to Reitz.
Some scorching was reported to the side of the hall where the moped was parked.
UPDATE 2: McHugh entrance closest to fire remains closed; heat from the moped fire broke a few windows there, but fire didn't extend inside. Rest of McHugh is open again as is Student Union, which also was evacuated.— Stephanie Reitz (@ReitzTweets) November 2, 2021
Firefighters worked to clear the building of a smoky smell.
"McHugh entrance closest to fire remains closed," Reitz said. "Heat from the moped fire broke a few windows there, but fire didn't extend inside. Rest of McHugh is open again as is Student Union, which also was evacuated."
