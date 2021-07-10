SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a crash Friday night.
It happened around 8:20 at the corner of Queen and River Streets.
Police say that a 2009 Honda Passport was stopped at a red light when it was rear ended by a moped.
The operator of the Passport and their three passengers were not injured.
The male driver of the moped was rushed to St. Francis Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.
Police said the driver suffered a broken pelvis and was bleeding internally.
He is listed as in critical condition and there is a 'high probability' that he survives.
Southington Police continue to investigate the crash.
