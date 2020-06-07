NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for additional information on a fatal crash that happened Saturday morning in the Elm City.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, officials believe that, a man operating a red moped was traveling west on Grand Avenue when he blew through a red light and collided with the side of a full sized Chevy pickup truck that was traveling through a green light down East Street.
The driver of the moped, who investigators say is believed to be in his thirties, was taken via ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Capt. Duff adds that the driver of the pickup remained on scene following the collision.
Witnesses that have not yet spoken with police are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
(1) comment
Npo additional info needed.
1. Unlicensed moped operator on city streets.
2. Failure to obey traffic control.
3. Bang.
4. Zoom.
