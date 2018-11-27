HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More about United Technology's plan to separate into three independent companies is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.
UTC plans to hold a conference call to discuss the announcement, which came on Monday night.
The conference call is scheduled for 8 a.m.
The plan has the potential to impact thousands of employees in Connecticut.
Once a conglomerate, UTC said the plan came after it sealed the acquisition of aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins.
The three separate companies will be United Technologies, which will house Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney, Otis, the makers of elevators, escalators and moving walkways, and the Carrier Air Conditioning and Building Systems business.
Channel 3 spoke with an industry expert who said because UTC will now oversee fewer sectors, Connecticut jobs could be trimmed.
"Now the consensus is conglomerates don't work as well as people had anticipated," said David Cadden, professor emeritus, Quinnipiac University. "They're going to narrow their focus and be able to generate additional funds by selling off the other units."
The separation is expected to be completed in 2020.
