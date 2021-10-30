MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - One of the leading members of an organization behind a series of ATM thefts in the state has been arrested.
Police arrested Joanberto Rivera, 22, at his home in New Britain on a thirty-three-count arrest warrant that included various burglary/larceny and criminal mischief charges.
The arrest was a result of a year-long investigation conducted by Middletown Police in collaboration with New Britain Police and the F.B.I.
Investigators say the majority of the businesses that were targeted were in Middletown and that the organization largely targeted ATMs.
Rivera was able to post his $500,000 court set bond and is slated to be arraigned in Middletown Superior Court on November 12.
Additional arrests are expected to be made in connection with these ATM thefts.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Middletown Police at 860-638-4140.
