SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - More people could face charges after a stabbing left a teen injured.
It happened around 8:15 Saturday night at the Apple Harvest Festival in front of the town hall.
A fight believed to have involved a group of juveniles occurred, which resulted in a 16-year-old being stabbed.
First responders were able to get to the teen quickly since the altercation occurred near the Medical Response tent.
Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing. They were charged with breach of peace and later released.
Investigators recovered the alleged weapon, a folding knife, at the scene.
Police said it is believed to have been an isolated incident.
Southington Police will have an increased presence through the remainder festival to ensure the public's safety.
This is developing story and will be updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.
(1) comment
Breach of peace charge will teach him. Really don’t want any accountability. Might hurt their undeveloped brain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.