WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven residents want to know how federal CARES Act funds were spent.

Days after the F.B.I. visited the city hall for possible misuse of funds, a lot of questions remain.

FBI involved in investigation into West Haven's use of CARES Act funds West Haven’s mayor said Friday that an investigation is underway into the city’s use of federal CARES Act funds.

The mayor says she hasn't heard of any arrests being made yet.

The next steps are possibly multiple audits, which many are concerned could cost tax payers more money.

"Those people that were distressed through COVID, deaths through COVID, economic distress, these are the people who lost out," West Haven councilman Barry Lee Cohen explained.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the $1.2 million in CARES Act funds West Haven received after the mayor announced Friday afternoon that there may have been fraudulent spending.

Mayor Nancy Rossi says she can’t divulge details about the F.B.I.'s involvement, but the office of policy management is looking to do an audit into the spending.

"I also want some type of punishment, whether it’s the person gets incarceration, whatever it means," said Mayor Rossi.

But Tuesday night, residents say they’re concerned an additional audit the city is considering would hurt taxpayers even more.

"We have a federal investigation going on. The office of OPM is doing an audit. There’s no need to spend any more tax payer dollars," former mayor Ed O'Brien said.

During a meeting tonight, others were concerned with the city’s transparency after several residents requested public documents tracing the spending.

Former mayoral candidate John Lewis says he requested a monthly update from the financial director earlier this year.

"There’s a lot of money floating around in the city of West Haven and we needed accounting of it. Money should go to the small businesses, the homeowners," Lewis added.

After an investigation is done, city leaders say they’re looking for prosecution and for the money to be paid back if it wasn't spent properly.