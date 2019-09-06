HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State health officials reported three more cases of severe lung disease in Connecticut that are possibly related to vaping.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced the cases on Friday.
The number brings the total in the state to five.
“These illnesses are very concerning because the use of e-cigarette products is increasing in our state and nationally, particularly among our youth,” said Renée D. Coleman Mitchell, DPH Commissioner. “Some people might not be aware of the health risks associated with using these products. Anyone who has used e-cigarette products and experiences respiratory issues should seek medical care promptly because illnesses can become more severe without proper treatment.”
Officials said all five patients became ill in July and August and have since been discharged from the hospital.
The DPH said it is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other state health departments to investigate the cause of the illnesses.
The CDC announced that more than 200 cases of severe lung disease associated with e-cigarette use are under investigation in 25 states.
The patients exhibited symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever.
Many of them needed intensive care medical treatment.
All of the patients reported using e-cigarette or vaping products. Many said they used products that contained cannabinoid products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
However, health officials said the investigation has not yet identified any single substance or product linked to all of the cases.
E-cigarette products, such as vapes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, and e-pipes, are battery-powered devices that are used to inhale aerosolized liquids.
According to the CDC, aerosols inhaled from e-cigarette devices can contain harmful chemicals that injure the lungs.
The CDC recommends that youth, young adults, and pregnant women should not use e-cigarette products. For people who use e-cigarette products, the CDC recommends not buying products off of the street, and not modifying or adding any substances to the products.
More information can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.