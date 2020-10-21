MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Support will be coming for local health districts in the fight against the coronavirus.
Gov. Ned Lamont is set to announce the details of that support during a news conference on Wednesday morning.
Lamont said he'll talk about the districts' ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
He will be joined by Connecticut public health acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford and other state and local officials.
The news conference is set for 11:30 a.m. at the Charter Oak Pavilion in Manchester.
