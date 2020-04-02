HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor announced that more testing will be coming to the state as coronavirus cases continue to surge.
Worldwide numbers for COVID-19 approached 1 million as of Thursday morning. Half the planet is under lockdown.
More than 216,000 people have tested positive in the U.S. More than 5,000 people have died in the country.
Every day, cases spike in Connecticut.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,557 cases were reported with 85 deaths. More than 750 people remained hospitalized to receive treatment.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to update those local numbers on Thursday afternoon.
He said so far, more than 16,000 people have been tested in the state. Countless more are waiting for results or to be tested in the first place.
Lamont said more testing was coming.
He said there will be an addition 1,000 tests a day, along with new and quicker options being rolled out.
"We've had some conversations [about] the 15 minute test and urging them to make sure Connecticut is a priority," Lamont said.
The tests would considerably speed up getting those results.
Some people are still waiting more than 10 days for their status.
A number of locations are offering drive-up testing, as long as patients have a doctor's order.
Officials continue to remind people that if they are experiencing symptoms of any kind but have not been tested, they should self-quarantine for 14 days.
