HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two hundred million more doses of coronavirus vaccines are on the way.
President Joe Biden announced the latest order on Tuesday.
Biden said they will be delivered by the summer. He also said the federal government will also be giving more clear information to states about how many doses they can expect.
Under the previous administration, states said this had been a problem. Connecticut officials reported that they were not particularly sure how many doses they would be getting or when they would get them.
“[We’re increasing] weekly vaccination distribution to states, tribes and territories from 8. 6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses,” Biden announced.
That’s a 16 percent increase.
The White House will also be giving states a three-week forecast of how much vaccine to expect. Under the Trump Administration, they were given a few days’ notice, which states said slowed the vaccination effort.
“This is going to help make sure governors, mayors and local leaders have greater certainty around supply so they can carry out their plans to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Biden said.
In the meantime, new cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. are trending downward, but variants of the coronavirus are threatening that progress.
“Just another reason to recognize that we need to get this vaccine rolled out as quickly as we can,” said Paul Calkins, associate chief medical executive, IU Health.
Moderna and Pfizer have both said their vaccines are effective against new variants of the coronavirus, but they are slightly less protective against the variant from South Africa.
Moderna said it has begun developing a possible booster shot against the South African variant.
More doses of the initial vaccine could be available to Johnson & Johnson receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. That could happen in the next few weeks.
Astrazeneca may seek approval in the spring.
Information on local vaccination efforts can be found here.
