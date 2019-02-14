NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Doctors continue to warn people that the flu is spreading in Connecticut.
New statistics on just how widespread in the state were released on Thursday, showing three more people have died in the past week due to the flu.
The total of people having died from complications involving the flu is now 25.
State health officials said the season began on Aug. 26, and they have been posting weekly updates.
Since the season started, 1,425 people have been hospitalized because of the flu.
Between August and the beginning of February, 3,869 cases were reported.
Officials do say that the number of cases has been steady. They stressed, however, that flu season is far from over.
If a person does come down with it, it's important not to spread it.
“People who are sick with influenza, you should stay home and try not to infect others," said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, chief of infectious diseases for Hospital of Central Connecticut. "You should be home for at least 24 hours after you have the flu fever without taking any medication.”
Bieluch said the vaccine may not be 100 percent effective, but it's still working pretty well.
“The Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] has been looking at the viruses that have been isolated from patients and currently there seems to be a good match to the viruses that are circulating and the viruses that are included in the current influenza vaccine," she said.
Officials expect the flu to stick around for several more weeks.
Doctors continue to urge people to get flu shots. They said even in mid-February is not too late. They consider it a patient's best line of defense.
For information on where to find a vaccine, head here.
