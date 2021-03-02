HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state is adding more online services to its Dept. of Motor Vehicles website.
On Tuesday, the DMV launched an updated website that increases the number of transactions that customers are able to complete online.
Other new online services include the ability to request a duplicate driver’s license, a duplicate non-driver ID, and driving history.
The new services are in addition to the announcement made last month that residents could renew their driver’s licenses and non-driver ID cards online.
“The DMV’s efforts to make sure services are accessible, easy to find, and online are a critical part of our modernization efforts,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Our residents deserve a government that is dedicated to changing with new technology and makes transactions as easy as possible. I am pleased to see these updates happening at such a critical agency, and I look forward to providing more streamlined services to our residents soon.”
“We have a team of dedicated professionals in place propelling our modernization efforts forward,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “Their attention to detail is paramount, and their determination to improve the user experience has led to the development of several new online services. We will continue to identify opportunities for improvement and have plans to launch additional services in March.”
To access the new DMV website, click here.
