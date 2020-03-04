(WFSB) -- Surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, more and more people seem to be opting to greet others in non-traditional ways.
Even while people are remaining vigilant with hand washing and using hand sanitizer, folks are saying they don’t want to shake the hands of others.
Now, there are other options, and that’s okay, says etiquette expert Karen Thomas.
“Because of the nature of the business of germs and the preventing the spread of them, we are now adapting to different things that we normally wouldn’t,” Thomas said.
Even public figures like Gov. Ned Lamont and the U.S. surgeon general embraced the elbow tap during a visit on Monday.
While some are simply avoiding contact with others altogether, old habits die hard for others.
“You see, I’m a very friendly person and right away I shook your hand and I didn’t even think about it,” Paula Vandewater said to Channel 3 reporter Shawnte Passmore on Wednesday.
Many are just trying to stay vigilant, and balancing between protecting ones health while being polite.
To avoid any awkwardness, if you see someone coming for the handshake, Thomas says politely decline with something simple like, ‘it’s a pleasure meeting you but do you mind if we do a fist bump or an elbow tap?’
One thing she says is to never apologize for not shaking hands, saying it’s not rude during these times, so don’t feel guilty.
