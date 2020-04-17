HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- More than 1,000 in Connecticut have died from the coronavirus, and the numbers show a significant amount of the deaths are happening in nursing homes across the state.
This comes as more measures are being taken to keep those residents safe.
Help is coming, but the scary thing is that Connecticut was one of the most aggressive in keeping the virus out of homes by stopping visitations very early on. Yet, the virus still found its way inside and it’s attacking some of the most vulnerable.
For weeks the state has been hearing about nursing homes to be dedicated to coronavirus patients, and those recovering from the virus. However, only recently have one or two homes been launched.
Since the crisis began, the lives of 375 nursing homes residents have been lost.
“It’s tragic, nursing homes have been home of the pandemic in virtually every state, we have about 40% of our fatalities related to nursing homes,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Friday.
When asked about the obstacles the state ran into when initially unveiling the plan to create the exclusive coronavirus homes, Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said “There was some significant change in CDC guidelines in the middle of the week you described that caused the team to change course, causing them to recognize the contagious nature of COVID-19 before it becomes symptomatic and it put a significant change in the plan and there were some adjustments made.”
More money is being pumped into nursing homes right now, which will go toward increasing staffing as well as the protective gear for nursing home workers to keep then and the residents safe.
“This is something that’s not unique to Connecticut by any means. We’ve done okay, we’ve got to do a heck of a lot better,” Lamont said.
While the state will release nursing home statistics weekly, families who are getting daily updates say to prepare for the numbers to go up significantly.
